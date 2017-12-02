Crabbe (back) will re-enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Crabbe will resume his usual role as a starter coming off a back injury. The move will send Joe Harris back to the bench. Over Crabbe's past five appearances, he's averaged 17.0 points per game.

