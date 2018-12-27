Crabbe (knee) is out Friday against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe practiced Thursday, though is not yet ready to return to game action. While he remains sidelined, Rodions Kurucs should continue starting. Over the past three games, he's averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes.