Nets' Allen Crabbe: Won't play Sunday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected after being tagged as doubtful, Crabbe will be sidelined for the second straight game while he nurses right knee soreness. Rodions Kurucs, who played 30 minutes as a starter in Crabbe's absence Friday, should again be in line for a uptick in minutes.
