An X-ray on Crabbe's left ankle came back negative and it's considered just a sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe rolled his left ankle during Wednesday's practice, but it appears he's avoided anything serious. The Nets could hold him out the next few practices as a precautionary measure, though Crabbe shouldn't be in line for an extended absence. Keep an eye on his availability for practice the rest of the week and he'll have just under a week to get ready for the team's preseason opener against the Knicks on Tuesday.