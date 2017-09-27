Nets' Allen Crabbe: X-ray comes back negative on ankle
An X-ray on Crabbe's left ankle came back negative and it's considered just a sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe rolled his left ankle during Wednesday's practice, but it appears he's avoided anything serious. The Nets could hold him out the next few practices as a precautionary measure, though Crabbe shouldn't be in line for an extended absence. Keep an eye on his availability for practice the rest of the week and he'll have just under a week to get ready for the team's preseason opener against the Knicks on Tuesday.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Rolls ankle Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Traded to Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Set for offseason surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Goes 3-for-10 from field in Game 2 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Probable for Game 2•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...