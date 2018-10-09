Crabbe has been ruled out of Monday's preseason game with a sprained left ankle after x-rays came back negative.

There was some cause for concern, as Crabbe wasn't putting any weight on his ankle as he headed to the locker room in the first quarter. Brooklyn has two more games before the start of the regular season next Wednesday, so they will likely be cautious with the injury. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday, in a preseason contest against the Raptors, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.