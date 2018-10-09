Nets' Allen Crabbe: X-rays negative on ankle
Crabbe has been ruled out of Monday's preseason game with a sprained left ankle after x-rays came back negative.
There was some cause for concern, as Crabbe wasn't putting any weight on his ankle as he headed to the locker room in the first quarter. Brooklyn has two more games before the start of the regular season next Wednesday, so they will likely be cautious with the injury. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday, in a preseason contest against the Raptors, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Avoids significant injury•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Headed to locker room with apparent ankle injury•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 41 points in 34 minutes•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Nails five triple in victory•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Off Thursday's injury report•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.