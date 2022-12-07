Williams (thigh) played 20 minutes for Monday for the G League's Long Island Nets in their 125-123 win over the Delaware Blue Coats, scoring nine points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Williams, who is one of Brooklyn's two-way players, was back in action for the first time since Nov. 18 after he was sidelined for three weeks with a right adductor strain. The 23-year-old won't join the NBA club for its game Wednesday against the Hornets, as he'll remain on assignment with Long Island.