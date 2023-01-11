Williams was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
Williams has appeared in just one game for Brooklyn this season. While he'll likely be available off the bench Thursday against Boston, he's unlikely to factor into the parent club's rotation.
