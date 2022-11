Williams finished with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Williams had a solid game from beyond the arc, where he scored nine of his 19 points. However, he's committed three or more turnovers in four of his five contests so far this season, so he'll need to cut down on the giveaways moving forward.