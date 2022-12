Williams was recalled from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports reports.

Brooklyn is essentially resting all its key rotation players Saturday, so Williams has been called up to contribute. If he sees action, it will be the first NBA game of his career. In the G League this season, he's averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.9 minutes. He's shot 41.4 percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game.