Williams tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes Monday against Raptors 905.

Williams made the most of his opportunities by drilling 62.5 percent of his attempts from the field. He also uncharacteristically swatted away a shot, as the 23-year-old averaged only 0.2 blocks through 11 contests during the Showcase portion of the 2022-23 campaign.