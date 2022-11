Williams registered 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Williams enjoyed nearly 20 more minutes of playing time in the second contest of the 2022-23 season, and he rewarded his team with a double digit scoring performance. He also attempted 10 more shots from the field than on opening night, when he went 4-for-4 in 18 minutes.