Drummond finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over Cleveland.

Drummond played only 19 minutes compared to Nicolas Claxton's 29, but the former still managed to put up quality stats. It remains to be seen how coach Steve Nash will deploy the two centers against the Celtics, and their workloads could change on a game-to-game basis.