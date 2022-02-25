Drummond closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 129-106 loss to the Celtics.

Drummond led Brooklyn's frontcourt once again in terms of his impact on the game Thursday, finishing with the best plus-minus (minus-five) out of the big men who saw meaningful minutes. While it doesn't say much, he's started every game for the Nets since joining the team, so it appears he'll receive enough playing time down the stretch to warrant fantasy consideration, barring any changes to the rotation.