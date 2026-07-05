Nets' Ben Humrichous: Scores 15 points in SL win Sunday

Humrichous finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League victory over Milwaukee.

The Nets were without their top performers from Saturday's 79-76 loss to Sacramento, so Humrichous responded by tying Hunter Sallis with a team-high 15 points while draining five shots from behind the arc. The 23-year-old went undrafted after spending his final collegiate season in 2025-26 at Illinois, where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals over 22.5 minutes of action. With that in mind, Humrichous recently agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nets, though he faces an uphill climb to secure a contract with any NBA club.