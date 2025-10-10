Saraf finished with nine points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Suns.

The Nets took a look at Nolan Traore in the starting lineup Friday, which meant Saraf moved to the second unit. However, Saraf ended up logging more minutes than Traore, and he was also much more active on the offensive end of the floor. Both rookie guards will likely cede the starting spot once Egor Demin (foot) is ready to suit up, but Traore and Saraf remain in a heated competition for a backup role.