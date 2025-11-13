site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Ben Saraf: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Brooklyn assigned Saraf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday.
Saraf has fallen out of Brooklyn's rotation in recent games, so this move makes a lot of sense for the rookie.
