Nets' Ben Saraf: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
The Nets assigned Saraf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Saraf losing his rotation spot to Tyrese Martin, Saraf will need to keep his reps up by going over to the G League.
