Saraf supplied 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 115-110 loss to the Pacers.

After scoring three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field in Monday's win over Chicago, Saraf bounced back on the offensive end Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder was one of six Brooklyn players to score in double figures, marking just the second time over his last 10 outings that he has reached double digits. Saraf has spent a considerable amount of time with the G League's Long Island Nets this season but has appeared in each of Brooklyn's last 10 games. With the club near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, he may continue to see increased playing time as Brooklyn prioritizes its youth movement.