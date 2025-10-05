Saraf supplied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and six assists across 18 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Saraf got the starting nod in his preseason debut, dishing out a game-high mark in assists. The 19-year-old has a chance to carve out a role on a rebuilding Nets squad this season, especially if Egor Demin (foot) misses time to start the regular season. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Saraf averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game with Ratiopharm in 2024-25.