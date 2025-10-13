Saraf scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-109 preseason win over the Suns in Macao.

The rookie point guard flashed some impressive distribution skills, as no other player in the game managed more than five assists in the contest. Saraf, the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is beginning to make a strong case to be the Opening Night starter at the point while the Nets wait for eighth overall pick Egor Demin (foot) to get healthy.