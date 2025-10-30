Saraf provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Atlanta.

Saraf started for the fifth straight game to open the season, failing to score for the second time in the past three games. Despite the starting tag, Saraf has been anything but when it comes to production. He has scored a total of 16 points thus far, adding two three-pointers and two steals. He should not be on any rosters outside of very deep formats.