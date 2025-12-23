default-cbs-image
Saraf (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Saraf was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, and while he's dealing with a sprained right ankle, he's likely to be available for the parent club against Philadelphia. The rookie-first rounder has appeared in 12 regular-season games (five starts) thus far, averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 assists in 16.9 minutes per game.

