Nets' Ben Saraf: Logs team-high 27 minutes in loss

Saraf finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Saraf had a slow start to his inaugural season in 2025-26. However, he had a strong finish to the campaign by averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals across five regular-season games in April. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Saraf's production won't improve in 2026-27, at least somewhat, though he won't have an easy path to production, especially with Egor Demin (foot) healthy and Nolan Traore looking for minutes. Additionally, the Nets added Louisville guard Mikel Brown using the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.