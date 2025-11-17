Brooklyn recalled Saraf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday after the team announced that he will be sidelined at least 10 days with a left ankle injury, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Saraf tweaked his left ankle on Nov. 15 in the G League. Based on this timetable, the earliest possible return date would be Nov. 28 against the 76ers. Saraf fell out of Brooklyn's rotation prior to this injury setback, however, so this news doesn't have many fantasy implications.