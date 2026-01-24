The Nets will recall Saraf from the G League's Long Island Nets ahead of Sunday's game versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With both Cam Thomas (ankle) and Nolan Traore (illness) unavailable for Sunday's game, Saraf will be up with Brooklyn to bolster the team's depth in the backcourt, though he's not a lock to enter the rotation. The rookie first-round pick has made just 12 appearances for Brooklyn this season and is averaging 5.4 points and has a 2.8:1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio in 16.9 minutes per contest.