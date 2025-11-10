The Nets recalled Saraf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

With Long Island not scheduled to play again until Friday, Saraf will rejoin the parent club and should be available for Brooklyn's next game Tuesday versus the Raptors, though he's not guaranteed to be included in the rotation. The rookie first-round pick from Israel had struggled over his six appearances at the NBA level prior to being assigned to Long Island last week, averaging 3.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game while shooting 23.1 percent from the field. While Saraf was away from the team and playing with Long Island for the first two games of the G League season, the Nets turned to Terance Mann and Tyrese Martin to serve as their primary facilitators behind starting point guard Egor Demin.