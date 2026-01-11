The Nets assigned Saraf (knee) to the G League's Long Island Nets on Saturday.

Saraf missed Brooklyn's past two games due to a sore left knee, but his assignment to the G League could indicate that he's on track to play for Long Island in Monday's game against the Stockton Kings. The rookie first-round pick has been limited to 12 appearances (five starts) at the NBA level this season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 16.9 minutes per contest while shooting 35.5 percent from the floor.