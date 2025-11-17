Brooklyn recalled Saraf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday after the team announced that he will be sidelined at least 10 days due to a left ankle sprain, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Saraf tweaked his ankle while playing for Long Island on Saturday. The rookie had started in the Nets' first five games of the season but has fallen out of the rotation ever since, appearing in just two of Brooklyn's last eight contests while logging six minutes in total.