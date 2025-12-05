Saraf provided 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 loss to Utah.

Saraf has carved out a role off Brooklyn's bench over the past four games after missing roughly two weeks due to a left ankle sprain. The results have been up and down for the rookie guard, as he set a season high in points Thursday against the Jazz but also committed a team-high five turnovers. He's averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game during that four-game span.