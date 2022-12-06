Simmons (knee) said he's planning to return to the Brooklyn lineup in Friday's game against the Hawks, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday against the Hornets but should be back Friday, barring any setbacks in practice. He may be on a minutes limit in his first game back, which could include coming off the bench. Simmons' return will presumably mean fewer minutes for Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and possibly others. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) may also return Friday. Despite some early season struggles, Simmons is ranked in the top 100 in eight-category leagues on a per-game basis. He's shooting a career-high 61.4 percent from the field.