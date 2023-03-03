Simmons (knee) is day-to-day after experiencing back soreness while recovering from his knee injury, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

When asked, coach Jacque Vaughn wasn't sure if Simmons' back pain is in the same area as his previously herniated disc (L-4), which required offseason surgery. The plan going forward is to strengthen Simmons' knee while also managing his back soreness, leaving him day-to-day with no timetable for a return. The team insists there's no talk of shutting him down.