Simmons (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

After five missed games due to left knee soreness, Simmons will return to a new-look Nets team without Kyrie Irving, who was shipped off to Dallas. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will not debut Tuesday, so it will still be a bit of a skeleton crew for Simmons' return. In January, he averaged 5.7 points, 7.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.8 minutes.