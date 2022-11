Simmons (knee) will play Monday against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons missed the last four games due to left knee soreness, but he'll be able to return to action Monday. However, he expects to be limited to approximately 20 minutes against Dallas. The 26-year-old averaged 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game over six appearances prior to his absence.