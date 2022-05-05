The Nets announced Wednesday that Simmons (back) will undergo surgery on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season, Simmons will undergo a microdiscectomy procedure on Thursday intended to alleviate the pain caused by a herniated disc in his back. It was originally thought that Simmons' back issue would not require surgery, but the decision to proceed was ultimately made after the Nets consulted with multiple back specialists and determined it would be best for Simmons' long-term health. The procedure doesn't seem to be particularly invasive, so if all goes well, Simmons should make a full recovery well before the start of the 2022-23 season.