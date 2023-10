Simmons posted six points (3-5 FG), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Simmons led all players in Thursday's preseason game in assists while finishing one dime short of the double-digit mark in a victory over Ra'anana. Simmons has tallied 8.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 18 minutes over two preseason games for Brooklyn.