Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that Simmons (back) has been cleared for contact and participated in a 4-on-4 scrimmage Monday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Nash said Simmons came through the scrimmage well but only went 5-on-0 during Tuesday's practice to prevent any potential setbacks following his first day of contact. While the 25-year-old is likely still out for Wednesday's Game 2 against Boston, his progress is encouraging and appears to still be on pace for a potential Game 4 debut as Brian Windhorst reported last week on ESPN's "Get Up." However, whenever he does return, Simmons would almost certainly be subject to a minute restriction.