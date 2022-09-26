Simmons (back) indicated Monday that he's "ready to go" and has been fully cleared for activity entering training camp, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, it sounds like Simmons is now fully healthy after undergoing surgery during the offseason to address a herniated disc in his back. Per Milholen's report, when asked if he is on track to play the first games of the regular season, Simmons responded, "that's the plan." Barring any setbacks, Simmons should be ready to roll when the Nets host the Pelicans on Oct. 19 to open the regular season.