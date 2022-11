Simmons will be coming off the bench for Monday's contest against the Mavericks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

After missing four straight games due to a knee injury, Simmons will officially be coming off the bench during his return to the court Monday. Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals over his first six appearances this season.