Simmons will not start in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons returned from a five-game absence due to left knee soreness Tuesday and logged 26 minutes as a starter. However, Coach Jacque Vaughn has instead opted to start Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe on Thursday. It's unclear if Simmons will face harsher restrictions against Chicago but it is certainly is situation fantasy managers should monitor moving forward.