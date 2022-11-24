Simmons chipped in 14 points (7-9 FG), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors.

Simmons endured an awful start to the season but seems to be turning things around, as he's scored in double digits in five consecutive games while also recording two double-doubles over his last four contests. Even though Simmons is not the star he was during his prime days with the 76ers, he continues to be a player who can contribute in many areas of the game at the same time. Over that aforementioned five-game span, Simmons has averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while making 78.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.