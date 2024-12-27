Simmons has a chance to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back Friday against the Spurs, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons has yet to appear in both games of a back-to-back this season due to maintenance, so this is presumably an indication that the team is feeling more comfortable with his health. The LSU product logged 29 minutes Thursday night against the Bucks, posting eight points (4-9 FG), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal. The club will likely check in on him in the morning and leading up to Friday's clash before giving him the green light to suit up.