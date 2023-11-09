Simmons (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup at the Celtics, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Hip and back issues have caused Simmons to miss two of the past three games. His presence is as crucial as ever with Cam Thomas (ankle) out for at least the next two weeks, though the Nets are at least expected to get Cam Johnson (calf) back. Simmons is returning value fantasy managers who selected him outside of the top 100 by averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.8 minutes. If he remains sidelined, look for Dennis Smith, Lonnie Walker and Spencer Dinwiddie to see elevated minutes and usage, though Dinwiddie has struggled much of this season.