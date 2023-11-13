Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said prior to Sunday's 102-94 win over the Wizards that Simmons is day-to-day with a left hip contusion, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons' injury had previously been described as left hip soreness, but Vaughn didn't suggest that the change in how the Nets labeled the injury was indicative of the issue being more severe than initially reported. He'll continue to get regular treatment of the injury and could have a shot at playing Tuesday against the Magic, though a return to action may be contingent on Simmons practicing Monday without issue. Before missing the past three games with the hip issue, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals in 31.8 minutes per game in his first six appearances this season while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.