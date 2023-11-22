Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, said Tuesday that his client underwent an MRI recently that revealed nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Simmons didn't travel with the Nets to Atlanta for Wednesday's game against the Hawks and remains out indefinitely.

Simmons last played Nov. 6 before being shut down with what the Nets first classified as left hip soreness before labeling his injury as a left hip contusion. The 27-year-old had previously required surgery to address multiple herniated discs on the right side of his back and then suffered a nerve impingement, but the Nets don't believe the injury to the left side of his lower back/hip is nearly as significant. Even so, head coach Jacque Vaughn told Brian Lewis of the New York Post on Tuesday that Simmons isn't yet able to practice or take part in on-court activity, though Simmons is reportedly continuing to work out off the court. Though Simmons' timeline remains up in the air, his lack of involvement in practice since suffering the injury suggests that his absence will more than likely stretch into December.