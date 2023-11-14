Simmons (hip) is set to miss additional time while he battles nerve irritation in his hip and lower left side, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons' ongoing hip and nerve issues aren't directly related to previous injuries. Over the past 18 months, Simmons has dealt with nerve impingements and needed surgery on multiple herniated disks on the right side of his back, but Tuesday's diagnosis is regarded as being far less serious. He was already ruled out for Tuesday's game against Orlando, but his absence will likely extend beyond Thursday's game against Miami.