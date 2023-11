Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left hip soreness, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Simmons wasn't on the Nets' initial injury report, but his availability is now in question due to a hip injury that appeared to bother him in the second half of Monday's loss to the Bucks. If he's unable to suit up, Dennis Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas could see increased roles.