Simmons logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to San Antonio.

Simmons remained relatively passive on the offensive end in the loss but filled the remaining columns, delivering his first triple-double of the season. He added six combined steals and blocks, rounding out what was probably his best overall performance of the season. Even with the Nets thin on scoring options, Simmons has failed to step up in terms of putting the ball in the hoop. He is clearly a must-roster player, although managers would certainly love to see some more aggression on the offensive end.