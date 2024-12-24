Simmons registered four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to the Heat.

Simmons lead the Nets in assists Monday and tied Tyler Herro for most dimes in the game, though the former's double-digit point streak ended at three games. Simmons has started in the Nets' last four games following Dennis Schroder's trade to the Warriors on Dec. 16. Over his last five games, Simmons has averaged 8.6 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per contest.