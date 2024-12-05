Simmons (back) registered seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 victory over the Pacers.

Simmons was iffy to play with a back injury Wednesday, but he was available off the bench to take on his usual role of facilitating the offense and providing defensive energy, supplying nine assists along with three blocks and two steals. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has shown a willingness to mix and match his starting lineups during the first quarter of the season, which has led to Simmons playing four games as a reserve thus far. Over those four games off the bench, Simmons has averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 20.5 minutes per contest. It's unclear if the 28-year-old utility man will continue to function from the second unit moving ahead, but Simmons should be able to chip in across the board when healthy for fantasy managers regardless of his role.