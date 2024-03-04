Simmons (leg/back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Simmons was initially listed as questionable due to leg soreness, which already cost him three games, but he has been downgraded to out and is now being listed with a left lower back nerve impingement. The same issue sidelined Simmons for multiple weeks earlier in the campaign, so he may be looking at another lengthy absence. Cam Thomas (ankle) remains out, so Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith are all candidates for increased roles versus Memphis.